Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condoled with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya over the death of his wife, Nomthi.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Nomthi’s death as a painful and sad occurrence.

He urged Odukoya to take heart, believing that his wife had gone to be with her maker.

The governor said death was one of those realities of life that people had to accept, adding that the children and other family members she left behind had a long life ahead.

He prayed for the family members, the Fountain of Life Bible Church and the entire Christian faithful, over the loss, asking God to grant them the fortitude to bear it. (NAN)

