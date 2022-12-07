By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will come out victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who sounded optimistic about the chances of the party at the forthcoming polls, said no stone would be left unturned in order to the party’s victory at the polls.

The governor made this known when he received the wife of the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, Oluremi and the wife of his running mate, Kashim Shetima, Nana, ahead of the APC Women, South West Mega rally which will hold at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Earlier Mrs Tinubu who spoke on behalf of the Grand Patron of the Tinubu/Shetima Women Presidential Campaign Team, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, commended the tremendous support given by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team towards the Presidential bid of Tinubu and his developmental strides in the state.

She said the delegation was in Marina to intimate him about the kick-off APC Women Mega rally, urging Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate.

Those in the entourage include the wives of the governors of Ogun, Bamidele Abiodun, Borno Fanmata Zulum, Kebbi State, Zainab Bagudu, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wives of top party representatives, among others.