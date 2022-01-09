Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his wife and First Lady of the State, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 55th birthday.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor by profession, clocked 55 yesterday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor described his wife as a courageous, amiable, kind-hearted, strong pillar of support and a thoroughbred medical practitioner, who had touched the lives of millions of Nigerians especially Lagosians first as a medical practitioner and currently as First Lady of the state.

“On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate my beloved wife, friend, and reliable partner of many years on the occasion of her 55th birthday. Attaining the age of 55 years in grace, elegance and good health is worth celebrating because of her remarkable contributions to the family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity,” the governor said.

“You served Lagos State Government passionately for over 25 years, climbing the ladder to become the Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer at Harvey Road Comprehensive Health Centre in Yaba and later at the General Hospital, Shomolu.

“On this occasion of your 55th birthday, I pray that God will continue to be with you, grant you good health to enable you to render more service to our beloved dear State, the medical profession, and humanity,” the governor added.