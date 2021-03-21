Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with his Enugu State counterpart, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as he marks his 57th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message, issued in Lagos yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Governor Ugwuanyi had displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication by rendering quality service to the people of Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

He said Ugwuanyi had contributed immensely, as a former federal lawmaker and currently governor, to the growth and development of Enugu State and Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates and the people of Enugu State to felicitate with you on your 57th birthday.

“Your developmental strides in Enugu State and (efforts at) national growth are noticeable in different areas of endeavours. They are testament to your visionary leadership. Your penchant for diligence and distinction are also evident in your contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape as former member of House of Representatives and now Governor of Enugu State.”