Gabriel Dike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed new Governing Councils for four state-owned tertiary institutions. They are Lagos State University (LASU), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED).

In a statement signed by the Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, the governor said the tenure of office of the newly appointed governing council members would take effect from August 1st, 2020, after the expiration of the tenures of the former governing councils.

The HOS explained that the tenure of the newly appointed Chancellor of LASU, Prof Gbolahan Elias, (SAN), would become effective from September 16, 2020 when the tenure of the incumbent Chancellor, Justice George Oguntade would have expired.

Sanwo-Olu thanked members of the outgone governing councils for their commitment and meritorious service to the state.

While congratulating the newly appointed governing councils members, he expressed his appreciation and delight at the willingness of the new appointees to serve the state and help build on the achievements of the outgoing councils.

He maintained that the newly appointed governing council members had been carefully identified based on their individual track records in their respective professional fields, adding that he had no doubts about their capacity to move tertiary education in Lagos State to greater heights.

Of the four institutions, Sanwo-Olu retained the Pro-Chancellor, Chairman, Governing Council of LASU, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, from the University of Lagos while 14 new members excluding external members were appointed. The Council chairman of AOCOED is Prof. Nuru Olasupo, from the Department of Microbiology, LASU and has four members excluding internal members.

Others are chairman, governing council for LASPOTECH headed by Prof Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, with six members without internal members and MOCPED council is headed by Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf with six members excluding internal council members.