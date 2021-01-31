Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu said in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday that the team must ensure zero tolerance to traffic offences.

He said that members of the team included Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation); and Olajide Oduyoye (General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to him, the team also includes Sola Giwa (Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Central Business Districts); and Ayodeji Laurent (SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence).

“The Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa.

“They are to create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress,´´ he said.

The governor said that the areas of coverage of the team’s operations included Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa, Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa

Sanwo-Olu said that with the development, it was expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs would be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, FRSC, Police and Intelligence service officers.

He said that the Policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command would tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the state government.

The governor’s action followed his Dec. 28, 2020, visit to Apapa and his pronouncement on the takeover of traffic management from the Presidential Task Team on the decongestion of Apapa gridlock.

The head of the new Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team is Fayinka; other members are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, and other members of the Law Enforcement Agencies in and around Apapa to ensure success of the team’s assignment. (NAN)