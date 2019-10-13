Emma Njoku

Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have pumped up the spirit of the Super Eagles while charging the three–time African champions to defeat Brazil in today’s prestige friendly in Singapore.

Both top Nigerian officials spoke to the players and officials of the Super Eagles on telephone when President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, visited the team camp yesterday evening.

Pinnick was part of the team’s official training at the Singapore National Stadium and then joined the group for dinner, where he made calls to the Lagos State number one citizen and the youth and sports minister.

“I want to commend you all, that is the technical crew, back-room staff and players for the good job you are doing. The whole of Nigeria is behind you. We will be watching the game live here, fully supporting you as you go for a win against the Brazilians,” said youth and sports minister, Dare.