Bunmi Ogunyale

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu-Olu, will declare the 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship closed, today, at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The final matches will start from 1pm with the women’s singles, while the men’s singles follows immediately after.

The Lagos Open Tennis, which was formerly known as the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis, is an annual tournament organised to celebrate the sitting governor of Lagos state since the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This year’s tournament is the first to be held since Governor Sanwolu-Olu assumed power on May 29, 2019. The governor, who is expected to watch the men’s singles final, will declare the tournament closed. Members of the Lagos State Executive Council, including the Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, Segun Dawodu, and others will accompany the governor to the final ceremony.