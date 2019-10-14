Lagos State Government has declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and carriages within the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday ordered massive construction work on critical roads and highways across the State, beginning from tomorrow.

The directive followed the conclusion of his series of meetings with eight multi-national engineering firms, which began a few weeks back. After his final meeting with the contractors on Sunday, which lasted for about three hours, Sanwo-Olu declared the commencement of major construction work on the identified highways considered critical to the reduction of traffic congestion in the State.

He said all the eight engineering firms had been given the mandate to immediately mobilise their equipment on the sites and commence major construction works on the identified roads.

“The contractors have been given the mandate to start mobilising their equipment to their respective sites without further delay. Their activities must first give our people an immediate relief on the affected roads so that there can be free flow of traffic even during the rehabilitation work.”