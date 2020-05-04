As the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government expires, Lagos Government has asked all its civil servants not to resume for work immediately.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a briefing yesterday, said the delayed resumption is a deliberate attempt to prevent a development that may lead to crowding on the roads and public places.

Sanwo-Olu said civil service offices would be re-opened for business tomorrow, but only officers from Grade Level 15 and above would be required to be in the office. If any junior-ranked officer must be at work, he said the accounting officer of the ministry must give clearance to the officer.

“We want to use this as a demonstration of our commitment to gradual easing of the lockdown. We do not want people to rush out tomorrow and see the easing of the lockdown as an attempt to believe that the spread of the pandemic is all over.”

As part of the moves by the government to prevent crowding in public places, the governor directed all markets to open for three days weekly in alternation. Food markets are to open only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, while non-food markets only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays within the stipulated hours. He said all traders must put on face mask and provide hand sanitizers in their markets.

It is compulsory for any resident that must be in public places to face mask, he said.

Also, banks and other private firms must open businesses with 60 per cent of staff strength, while also operating within the hours of 9am and 3pm.

The governor enjoined the privately-owned companies and manufacturing firms to arrange for the transportation of their essential staff that would be at work.

He, however, extended the operating hours for eateries and restaurants from 9am to 7pm, due to Ramadan fasting. But the Governor said restaurants and eateries must not allow their customers to eat-in. Food must be served food only take-away packs and delivery, Sanwo-Olu directed.

All regulations initiated by the state government must be strictly adhered to by public and private companies and members of the public, he warned.