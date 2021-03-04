By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday deployed 1000 units of vehicles to kicked off a taxi scheme known as Lagos Ride.

Sanwo-Olu said deployment of the vehicles is part of his administration commitment to give Lagosians transportation choice that would be properly managed, in line with global practices to achieve an intermodal transport system.

He disclosed this at the official flag-off ceremony for the commissioning of the vehicles for Lagos Ride and signing of agreement for the establishment of a motor assembly plant, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking at the event, he said :”

I am elated to commission the Lagos State Taxi Scheme, which is another innovative policy of this administration targeted at making life easier for Lagosians, improving mobility and creating a seamless multi-modal transportation system.

It is even more heartwarming to note that the Lagos State Taxi Scheme is being inaugurated along with the signing of the agreement for the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in Lagos State- a project that will create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth, and further put our state on the global map as the centre of excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development”.

The governor held that the major attribute of a modern megacity is a world-class transportation system with inter-connected services and mobility choices for the citizens.

He revealed that under the Lagos State Taxi Service, drivers/operators will be given the cars for a period of four years during which they pay a monthly installment and they will have the opportunity of owning the cars, after they have fully paid the hire amount.

He stressed that taxi service was structured along a profitability model that is self-sustaining and able to expand and regenerate itself.

Sanwo-Olu further stated that the establishment of the motor assembly plant was expected to revive industrialization, increase citizens’ employment and wealth creation, boost tourism, and encourage technology sharing, adaptation, and advancement.

“As we commission the taxis and sign the Joint Venture Agreement for the establishment of the motor assembly plant, Lagosians should expect a roll-out of vehicles from this plant within the next 12 to 18 months.

” I urge the beneficiaries of the Lagos State Taxi Service to collaborate with us to sustain the Scheme. We have the political and administrative will to ensure the Taxi Scheme survives- I am hopeful that the operators will cooperate with the Lagos State Government to render excellent service to the people”, he said .