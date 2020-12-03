From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba and Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, presented cheques worth N60 million to families of police officers who lost their lives in active service during the violence that arose from #EndSARS protests in the state.

Sanwo-Olu also offerred scholarships to the slain police officers’ children

The governor personally presented the cheques of N10 million each to six families of the slain police officers at the 14th annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the theme ,” Lagos Security : Resilience in the face of adversity” organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

“As we rebuild our state, security remains our top priority . We will continue to expand and improve on our security architecture until we achieve a world class system . We recognise that socio-economic growth is meaningless without an efficient security apparatus in place.

“As the chief security officer of the state, my solemn promise to all law abiding citizens is that Lagos State will always be for them. We will stop at nothing to flush out all criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crime . Let me sound this note of warning . There is no hiding place for criminals and bandits in Lagos State,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government has committed a whooping N32. 76 billion to public order and safety in 2021 Appropriation Bill he presented to the state House of Assembly .

He added that the state government presented 120 vehicles to the security agencies in the last 100 days, in addition to creation of additional area command in Ilashe and provision of logistics for all the formations in the state.

The governor said: ‘’Although there appears to be an increase in the criminal activities of late because of the extensive destruction of police assets, it is important to state that we are currently establishing makeshift offices for the operations of the police.’’

Meanwhile, Chairman of Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Ibe Enyeazu, has pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, to instruct his men to return to their former duty posts nationwide, to continue their responsibility of providing security to the citizenry.

This was, as he recounted the massive destructions and killings carried out during the #EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums, and said the nation would be the worse for it, should the police and other security agencies continue to stand aloof.