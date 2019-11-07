Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he will, henceforth, like to be addressed as Mr. Governor and not Your Excellency.

In a statement he personally signed and entitled: ‘’Announcing my decision to drop the title, ‘Your Excellency’,” Sanwo-Olu said he would today issue an executive order that will formally ensure full compliance with the new policy.

‘’I wish to be addressed simply as Mr. Governor, a title that will constantly remind me that I have been chosen out of so many fellow compatriots to lead a collective salvage of our political economy,” he said.

‘’In the last five months that I have been privileged to exercise the mandate freely given to me by the people of Lagos State, it has come to my consciousness to review certain features of citizen-government relations which impede the genuine expression of the democratic spirit of our society and the meaningful exercise of the sovereignty of our people.

‘’We have to strike down this seeming symbol of executive arrogance that commands popular obeisance and undermines the democratic role of citizens as the masters of those they have elected and appointed to serve.

‘’The office of the governor has been celebrated as the paragon of excellence, a temple of perfection and a throne of purity. This demigod mystique spreads over the entire machinery of the executive arm of the government, symbolising an authoritarian disposition on the governed.

‘’It has deformed the orientation of elected and appointed persons who are paid from the taxes of the people to see themselves as oppressors who can do no wrong and must be served, rather than serve the people.

‘’It is a conviction that I believe will send the right signals to all politicians and civil servants that service to the people has brought us here. It is the duty we are obliged to do. It is the responsibility that we bear wherever we find ourselves; whenever we are called to serve’,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.