By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu may have rejected the second recommendation of the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) in the appointment of the 9th substantive Vice Chancellor.

This is the second time Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU, would cancel the selection process for the appointment of a new VC for LASU.

The governor on Monday inaugurated a six-man special visitation panel to investigate the crisis surrounding the appointment of new VC and allegations against the governing council.

The panel is headed by former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Prof Bamitale Omole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on January 8 annulled the first selection process because of numerous petitions on irregularities and non-compliance with the extant law before and during the interview.

Four lawyers had sought a State High Court order to restrain Governor Sanwo-Olu from picking any of the three recommended professors without PhDs as the new VC.

Investigation revealed that less than 24 hours after the Prof Adebayo Ninalowo-led governing council submitted three names of professors to the governor to pick one as VC, aggrieved applicants and concerned stakeholders sent petitions to his office alleging fraud in the selection process.

Governor Sanwo-Olu broke his silence on the LASU VC selection process on Monday when he constituted a Special Visitation Panel to investigate the crisis surrounding the appointment of the 9th VC.

The special visitation panel is to look at the causes for the impasse in the selection process and procedure for the appointment of the 9th VC for LASU.

The panel is also expected to review in the public interest the deluge of petitions against 1st and 2nd process and if the extant laws of LASU as well as relevant guidelines were followed in the process.

A top state government official said by implication, the second selection exercise has been rejected by the governor and the visitation panel to LASU was based on alleged irregularities and non-compliance with certain laws. According to him, by setting up the panel, the governor has jettisoned the second selection process and the recommendation of three professors by the governing council.

He said for now LASU will be run by the acting VC, Prof Oyedamola Oke, and disclosed that the special visitation panel would determine the fate of the governing council.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has constituted and also inaugurated special visitation panel to LASU on appointment of a VC and other issues.

Other members of the panel include former VC of University of PortHarcort Prof Joseph Ajienka, former Registrar of University of Ibadan Lawal Pedro, SAN, Prof Ayo Olukotun, former LASU in the Department of Political Science and Funmilola Olajide as Secretary.