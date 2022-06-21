The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and business leader and philanthropist, Tony O. Elumelu, led other real estate developers at the weekend in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Falomo Towers development in Ikoyi, Lagos. The project is being developed by joint venture partners, Afriland Properties Plc, investee company of the Heirs Holdings Group, and the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

Special Guest of Honour and the Executive Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his address, commended the JV partners for their commitment to the Nigerian real estate sector and their vision in redeveloping the iconic Lagos landmark. He praised both companies for what he believed would be an exemplary delivery of a public-private partnership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the new Falomo Towers will become a highly sought-after destination for work, life, and play. “The JV is delivering an environment that offers contemporary work and living spaces, that will further catalyse Lagos’ economic renaissance. I am delighted that Afriland Properties, one of the country’s leading institutional real estate investors, is able to partner with Lagos State, to deliver excellence.” Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, in his keynote address, said the project was a demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to private sector growth in Lagos state and Nigeria in general.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .