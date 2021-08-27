By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has begun evacuation of students and Indigenes of the state from Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The first set of evacuees, who are mainly students, arrived Lagos on Friday afternoon and were brought to the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

At a press briefing to welcome the students, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the evacuation had showed that the state government has the ability and capacity to response to any emergency especially when it concerns the people of the State and and youths.

He advised the students to always good be ambassadors of their families and government.

He thanked God that no students lost their lives in the incident as they returned to Lagos in peace, urged them to observe COVID 19 safety protocols in their routine.

The Commissioner disclosed that welfare packages had been arranged for them to return to their families safe and sound while thanking state government officials and those that were involved in the rescue operation

Permanent Secretary of office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Kasali Adeniran, said the evacuation of students and non indigenes of Lagos was another landmark event.

The representatives of the Students, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for evacuation the students by coming to their rescue because they had been experiencing tense situations and sleepless nights since the incident urging the state government not to relent on its efforts to rescue others who were still stranded in University of Jos.

According to reports, the first set of evacuees, who were mainly students, arrived Lagos on Friday as the violence escalates in Jos, the Plateau State capital which followed the governor’s order to come to their rescue following reports of attacks on non-indigenes by gunmen in Jos.