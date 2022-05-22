By Lukman Olabiyi

The General Manager of Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM, Tayo Akanle has described the 10th-anniversary celebration of the station as a milestone in the dissemination of traffic information and travel advisory to millions of Nigerian residents in and out of the state.

Speaking on activities lined up to mark the first decade of the station with the theme: “Celebrating 10 Years of Traffic Reportage-Gaining Momentum for the Future,” Akanle stated that the week-long activities will celebrate the station’s journey so far, as well as showcase its zeal, passion and determination to achieve the dreams of its founding fathers.

Highlights of the anniversary week slated to hold from Monday, 23 to Sunday 29 May 2022, he said include, an advocacy walk and a colloquium themed: “Integrated Transport System As A Lifeline for Economic Growth.”

According to the general manager, the ceremony will bring together top government functionaries, transport experts, industry watchers and aviation specialists, among other stakeholders, to deliberate on solutions for a viable transportation system.

His words: “The colloquium has been carefully put together to highlight the outstanding contribution of this noble broadcast outfit to traffic reportage … The Special Guest of Honour at the Colloquium is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), who was the visioner of the station, will be the lead discussant at the event.”

Akanle also disclosed that panelists to speak at the event include a former Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Prof. Bamidele Badejo; the Managing Director, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo; the National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), the former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Mfon Usoro, and the Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Mr. Allen Onyeama.