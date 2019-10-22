Omodele Adigun

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to invest in infrastructure that would improve the quality of lives and commercial activities at the Trade Fair and Alaba markets.

Sanwo-Olu stated this when he met with market leaders from Alaba, Trade Fair axis in Lagos West Senatorial district. The consultative meeting, which was at the instance of the governor and coordinated by the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, lasted for about 90 minutes and it was centered around the state government’s plans to improve security and upgrade infrastructure around the market.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said the discussion was aimed at fostering collaboration with the traders and to carry them along in the plans of the government. The governor said he was not satisfied with the conditions under which businesses were conducted in the market, expressing disappointment over the state of roads and absence of relevant public facilities around the markets.

In fulfilling his campaign promises to the traders, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was prepared to change the condition by investing in infrastructure that would improve the quality of lives and commercial activities in the area.

“We have just finished an interactive meeting with the leaders of various markets around Alaba, ASPAMDA, Trade Fair areas in Lagos West Senatorial District and the discussion was coordinated by our friend in the banking sector, Fidelity Bank. We all agreed that we all have roles to play to address infrastructure and other challenges around the markets.

“As a government, we are taking up the responsibility to design an all-inclusive model that will improve the economic wellbeing of people around the markets. Once we put infrastructure in place, not only would businesses flourish, employment will also be created.”

Aside constructing network of roads surrounding the markets, the governor said part of the government’s long-term plans was also to complement the efforts with provision of amenities, including fire stations, clinics, general hospitals and security protections that would aid commercial activities in the markets.

Sanwo-Olu said the market leaders agreed to work with the government on documenting all businesses in their respective jurisdictions, which would facilitate easy payment and collection of tax for developmental purposes.