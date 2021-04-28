By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babaji de Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off construction of the new Massey Street Children’s Hospital, at Adeniji Adele area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed the new hospital when completed, will be the biggest children’s hospital in Africa.

The governor also flagged off rehabilitation and upgrading of Adeniji Adele and Oke Popo/Tapa Streets’ roads in Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu at another event also disclosed that the state government is currently working on developing an Infectious Disease Research Centre to enable Nigerian researchers develop vaccines in response to future epidemic as well as making medical provisions ready for illnesses affecting citizens.