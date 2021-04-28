By Lukman Olabiyi
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off construction of the new Massey Street Children’s Hospital, at Adeniji Adele area of the state.
Sanwo-Olu disclosed the new hospital when completed, will be the biggest children’s hospital in Africa.
The governor also flagged off rehabilitation and upgrading of Adeniji Adele and Oke Popo/Tapa Streets’ roads in Lagos Island.
Sanwo-Olu at another event also disclosed that the state government is currently working on developing an Infectious Disease Research Centre to enable Nigerian researchers develop vaccines in response to future epidemic as well as making medical provisions ready for illnesses affecting citizens.
The governor made the state government’s intention known at the event of the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference held in commemoration of this year’s ‘World Day for Safety’.
Sanwo-Olu was represented by Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins at the event.
Again, the governor was also at the Gbagada General Hospital for the commissioning of the newly installed facilities, equipment and groundbreaking of 24-unit Doctor’s Quarters.
Inaugurating the projects which were initiated by private organizations as their Corporate Social Responsibility, the governor said they were vital projects that would scale up the state most recent achievements in the healthcare sector.
Part of the projects were new Blood Transfusion Service Office, Oxygen Plant and the Oxygen Triage Centre.
Massey Street Children’s Hospital
was established in 1914 as the First General Outpatient Clinic and Referral Centre in Lagos State. It was converted to a full fledged paediatrics hospital in 1961, but Sanwo-Olu said his administration determination to bridge all gaps in the health sector, warranted the construction of the new one.
The new Massey Street Children’s Hospital is a seven storey building with 150-bed spaces, multi-disciplinary paediatric, will sit on a 4,000 square metres of land, and will be built to specially take care of staff welfare as well.
Speaking at the flagged off of the new hospital, Sanwo-Olu said, : “These projects are an integral part of the Greater Lagos Vision. They present another unique opportunity to advance the cause of Lagos and improve the overall wellbeing of Lagosians.
“The construction of the New Massey Children’s Hospital reflects our unwavering determination to bridge all gaps in the health sector. Due to the steady and increasing number of patients who daily throng the hospital to access medical services, the capacity has been overstretched and must be urgently upgraded to provide quality service to patients.
“Guided by the Second Pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which encompasses Health and the Environment, we are rebuilding, remodeling and repositioning the Massey Children’s Hospital into a seven-storey, 150-bed, ultra-modern and fit-for-purpose paediatrics programmed and emergency general hospital.
“It will provide secondary integrated care services, and acute care to both in patients and out patients in line with international best practices. It will also help to engender significant reduction in infant and maternal mortality.
“Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Streets are being reconstructed as part of the Lagos Island Area North Action Plan. It demonstrates this administration’s commitment to an inclusive and non-discriminatory development agenda for Lagos State. We are honoured by the trust reposed in us, and we will continue to seek new opportunities to respond to the infrastructure needs of Lagosians.
“When completed, the roads will improve road connectivity, unlock the perennial traffic gridlock in this area with resultant reduction in travel time, eliminate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values and further improve business and economic activities on Lagos Island.”
Leave a Reply