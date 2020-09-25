In keeping promises made during the electioneering, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, flagged off the execution of 377 statewide projects across all wards in the state.

The intervention, which was said to be first of its kind in the state, was initiated at the instance of the governor. It will bring about the construction of over 250 roads and installation of 23 power projects across the state.

Members of the state cabinet, All Progressives Congress Local Council chairmen, councillors and scores of party stalwarts, led by the state’s Chairman of APC, Hon. Tunde Balogun, graced the flag-off ceremony held at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa.

Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was initiated in response to the series of requests by the various communities across the state to address specific challenges. He said the execution of the projects would change the narrative about what grassroots development and government’s responsibilities are all about.

He said: “The state-wide 377 ward projects being launched today are state intervention projects in grassroots development. The projects are conceived in response to requests by the various communities across the state to address specific challenges. These projects are not universal; they are diverse, reflecting the needs of each ward across the state.

“The implementation of the projects will commence immediately after this official flag-off, as contractors have been fully mobilised to move to site. I urge residents who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects to take ownership by monitoring the implementation process and ensure that the job conforms to quality and standard specified in the project design.”