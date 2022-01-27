Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, yesterday, flagged off the construction of Ojota-Opebi link bridges and approach roads to ease congestion in Ikeja and environs.

Sanwo-Olu, while flagging off the construction of the bridges and roads tagged ‘legacy project,’ said the project was an innovative solution to the perennial gridlock around Opebi/Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/Ojota/Mende corridor.

He said the project would reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu bound traffic from Opebi; and ease gridlock at the Opebi-Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

He said the project was another milestone in the implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

He expressed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of residents and to the Greater Lagos Vision, adding that the project connecting two local council areas would enhance the livelihood of residents.

“As you are aware, there is presently no direct link between Opebi, Maryland and Ojota.

“The available road infrastructure that links the axis is also limited in its connectivity options, thus during peak periods, the high traffic volume within the axis usually congests the Ikeja Traffic Network.

“Consequently, we recognised the need to provide another Legacy Project by constructing the Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads to connect Opebi Road from its tail end with Lagos-Ikorodu Road by Odo Iya-Alaro.

“This will invariably reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu bound traffic from Opebi. It will also ease the traffic situation at Opebi-Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

“This Legacy Project will provide a new link to commute around Ikeja and its environs. It will also act as a relief to the saturated and over-burdened routes within Ikeja,” he said.

He expressed hope that Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria PLc, the project’s contractor would complete the construction two months ahead of the expected 20 months completion date.

He said he also hoped that the 3.89km Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads consisting of 2,829m road length: with 276m Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474m Mechanically Stabilised Earth Wall would accelerate economic growth.

He said his administration had completed, inaugurated and handed over 65 road projects and several other improved junctions with more than 50 other ongoing road projects at various stages of completion.

“This is in addition to the maintenance of over 832 roads, covering approximately 252km direct intervention in the form of routine maintenance and palliative works on strategic roads (complete and sectional overlay and potholes patching) by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation,” he said.