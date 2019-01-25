Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress, APC Lagos State governorship candidate, will on Sunday 27 January be hosted to a Grand House Reception, GHR, at the Nigeria’s leading celebrity hangout, The Niteshift Coliseum.

The strictly by invitation premium event will attract top politicians, captains of industry and patrons of the top notch club located on Salvation Road in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos. During the night, Sanwo-Olu, an accomplished private and public sector administrator, will be treated to a lavish reception on almost 500-Square meter red carpet spreading around the courtyard of the event venue, while the APC standard bearer is expected to mingle with high profile guests. He will later be ushered into the Coliseum main arena to be on the hot seat where he will share his experience in both public and private sector.

Sanwo-Olu is expected to highlight his significant exposure to diverse assignments and responsibilities in the governance process, leading to his various appointments as three-time commissioner and immediate managing director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation among others. He will cap it with sharing his thoughts and plans for the Centre of Excellence with the distinguished members and patrons, and invited guests.

The GHR is a non-partisan highest honour accorded renowned Nigerians and respected members of the society by the high profile hangout turned event centre. In the past, the club has hosted many other distinguished personalities. They included former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; ex-Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wabara and Ken Nnamani; former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s ex-Finance Minister; Mallam Nazir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor; Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor; All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Lagos State Governor and Minister, Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; former Ogun State Governors Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose; former Abia State Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Advertising Icon, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, and late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, among many others.

Mr. Ken Calebs-Olumese, Guv’nor of The Coliseum, said the event will be a 7-Star with all the glitz, glamour and razzmatazz accustomed to the club.