Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with the families of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Professor A.B Oyediran over the loss of their daughter and wife, the late Reverend Mrs. Tola Oyediran who died on Friday at 79.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the death of the former matriarch of the Awolowo dynasty as shocking and a great loss to her family, friends, associates, management and staff of Tribune newspapers.

Sanwo-Olu said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow but with a heart full of gratitude to God for a good life spent by the late Rev. Mrs. Tola Oyediaran that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the deceased.”

“Reverend Oyediran undoubtedly touched many people’s lives while she was alive. She was a true compatriot, a passionate leader, loving mother and an embodiment of humility.”

Also, Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has condoled with the families of the deceased. ,

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi,expressed shock at the news of the Awolowo matriarch’s death, noting that the demise was a huge loss to the Yoruba race.

Adams described the late Oyediran, as great a loss to the entire country.

“My heart-felt condolences go to my sister,Dr.Tokunbo Awolowo- Dosumu,and to the management of Tribune Newspapers, the Oyedirans and most especially, the Awolowo families, on the death of the eldest daughter of the first Premier of Western Region,the late Pa Obafemi Awolowo, who died in Ibadan yesterday.

It was a great loss to me personally however, the late Rev. Oyediran would be remembered for her humility and efforts in sustaining the legacies of the late sage alongside my sister,Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu,who is also a co-chairman of the ANN PLC.

“I wish to also express my condolences to Prof.Oyediran, the widower,and the children,including the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo.

“In her life, she was an epitome of humility, a pillar of the Awolowo dynasty and a great woman of substance.She took the baton as chairman of Tribune Titles shortly after the glorious passage of the late Mama HID Awolowo and she made remarkable impact in sustaining the legacies of the Awolowos”

It is a great loss to lose such an amiable mother,I pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and also grant the soul of the departed eternal rest,” “he said

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android