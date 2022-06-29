From Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has announced that outstanding teachers and school administrators will be rewarded with 12 car at the second edition of the Teachers Merit Award scheduled today.

The annual education merit awards, an initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, rewards excellence to motivate selfless teachers, who have put in their best in raising the quality of teaching and learning.

Selection and nomination committee of teachers for the award was led by Chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Lai Koiki.

Other members of the committee include Funke Fowler-Amba, Abisola Obasanya, Sherifat Atinuke Ogboye, Yinka Ogunde, Oyindamola Egbeyemi and Idris Adetutu.

The committee members are private education administrators and a blend of public sector technocrats. They screened 3,529 applicants and selected 22 semi-finalists, who will compete for 12 cars, for the Y2021 awards for outstanding teachers.