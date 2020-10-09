By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres and granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

This is according to a statement issued by Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi signed on behalf of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

According to the statement, Mr. Sanwo-Olu acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The 56 released inmates were recommended by the Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.

The Attorney General has also enjoined the beneficiaries to be good citizens and stay away from crime.

The eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Dr. Abayomi Finnih was inaugurated by Governor Sanwo-Olu in December 2019