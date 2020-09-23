

… opts for low key independence anniversary celebration

Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide has handed over 51 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and eight houses to judges of the State High Court.

Sanwo-Olu while handling over the vehicles and t key to the houses to the state judges, declared that no arm of government in the state would be deprived of requisite tools to perform its statutory duties.

He reiterated his administration’s continued support to the judiciary and raise the bar of legal practice in line with global standards.

The governor stated that there would be no good governance and development without a formidable judiciary, re-assuring members of the judicial arm that the executive arm under his leadership would be a dependable partner.

Sanwo-Olu said the support being extended towards the judiciary must be reciprocated, charging the judicial officers to deepen the rule of law and accelerate justice administration without compromising its independence.

“I urge members of the judiciary to co-operate with the executive arm by and show highest form of dedication to your statutory duties. We must not forget the important role the judiciary has to play in the building a just and unified society. Our success as a government is highly dependent on our ability to entrench the rule of law through continuous collaboration with the judiciary.

“In maintaining your independence, our judges must not forget that their contribution is pertinent to the achievement of our administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. I am confident that under the Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba-led judiciary, our people are assured of innovative judicial reforms in our state”, Sanwo-Olu said .

Meanwhile, the state government has declared that Nigeria 60 years Independence anniversary celebration would be on a low key in the state.

But promised to maintain its leading position in the country by continuing to be the face of Nigeria in infrastructural development, industrialisation, trade investments and information technology.Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi gave this assurance at a press briefing to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary. According to the commissioner, state government opted for a low key celebration because of the scourge of covid-19, saying that “this Diamond Jubilee calls for sober reflection and thanksgiving to the Almighty for keeping the Nigerian state together thus far.

The event to commemorate the anniversary will commence on Friday, 25th September with a Jumat service at the Lagos state community central mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, followed by an interdenominational thanksgiving service on 27th September at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

The celebration will be rounded up on October 1st with an independence day parade at the Agege stadium.

Elegushi said, “Lagos State has always been in the fore-front of the noble efforts at bringing greater development to the nation. Many creative initiatives in Lagos have yielded tremendous dividends to the state and its people as some of these programs and policies have become templates for other states in their drive to accelerate development in their respective states and quality of lives of their respective peoples.

“Our young people and entrepreneurs alike will be assisted to lead our Nation to fuller progress and to the closer realization of becoming economically independent to the point of creating wealth and employment to their fellows both home and abroad”.

Elegushi stated that In the light of this, Lagos State as a leading State in the country believes that in commemorating the day, it would join the rest of other States in bringing to the fore the need to promote peace and unity among the citizenry.

Adding that the grande finale of the celebrations will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols as attendance will be by invitation. “This is aimed at controlling the crowd and avoiding much of human contacts, bearing in mind that we are gradually relaxing all measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said every good thing that comes to Nigeria all began here in Lagos, adding that though Lagos is no longer the administrative capital of the country it however remains the capital in economy, education, technology etc.

Promising that the state will continue to show this excellence and leadership in everything as shown by its response to the covid-19 pandemic, “and it would not be out of place to lead the way even in the celebration of the nation’s 60th Anniversary celebration,” Omotoso said.