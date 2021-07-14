By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said his administration has placed environment at the centre of its development agenda, adding that environmental protection and preservation will enhance people’s well being and quality of life.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who stated this at the year 2021 Tree planting Day with the theme : Restore and Recover in Lagos, said the state government was ready to provide a green space and environmental education in all communities and create urban biodiversity corridors across the city of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said the state was intensifying its efforts towards building the sustainable future and ensuring an environmental resilient state.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government was also keen to inspire an urban future where nature is abundant, accessible and co-managed by an active and inspired citizens.

In his welcome Address, Commission for the Environment, Tunji Bello said tree planting improves the aesthetic value of the environment, noting that safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility.

Bello said the tree planting event will also hold in 57 Local Government Areas, private organisations, Schools across the State.

Bello noted that Lagos State Tree Planting Day celebration had grown to be one of the largest and veritable platforms for environmental public outreach in the State and is celebrated annually by thousands of people, groups and organisations across various sectors of the state.