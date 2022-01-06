By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday tasked the All Progressive Congress National Reconciliation Committee to deploy wisdom, patience to resolve differences and strengthen the party’s unity in their assignment.

The governor said that given the party’s popularity, the committee would be meeting different people with different ideas and expectations, saying there is need for patience and wisdom to enable the party come together and resolve its issues collectively.

Speaking when the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Reconciliation Committee paid him a courtesy visit at his Marina Residence, Sanwo-Olu said that the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speaks to the real essence of the constitution and the party politics.

He said:”People might have different expectations and different ways in which things need to run in their various states and so I believe that the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speaks to the real essence of the constitution and the real essence of party politics and participations that indeed we might have differences but in those differences we should be able to sit together and iron our resolve and I like I have said, given the calibre of eminent Nigerians and members of our party that has been drawn together, I’m certain that the outcomes of this interventions that you have taken up will be very fruitful.”

Harping on the need for patience in the task of reconciliation, Sanwo-Olu added:”

we need ourselves, we need to ensure that what we see that has brought us together will continue to reunite us and so I will only just plead that wisdom, patience is applied and that for everyone you will be meeting to see the essence and the benefits of ensuring that a high… reconciliation committee like this,it’s a very important assignment and there is nothing that cannot be resolved.”

Earlier on his part, Senator Adamu, said that though the state has no issues since the committee didn’t receive any petition to justify there is disunity, he added that committee’s visit was to further strengthen the existing unity of the ruling party in the state.

“We appreciate the reception of his Excellency. I am happy and I speak for the members of the committee. There are no petition, we are all family, there is no strain and no complain of anything regarding the relationship between the media and stakeholders. This is encouraging and this kind of state of affairs does not just come by accident, it goes to show the extent to which his Excellency and his team have been able to manage the party’s affairs in the state, how they have been able to advance the interest of the very complex party membership in Lagos. We commend you, the people, particularly party members,”Adamu said.