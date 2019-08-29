Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday restated his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the discharge of its duties to the people of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said this when members of the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) visited him in his office at Alausa, Ikeja.

“The Institute is of immense importance to any government and our collaboration with ICAN would continue to better drive the economy of the state,” he said.

The President of ICAN, Mr Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, represented by its Vice President, Mrs Onome Adewuyi, said ICAN was ready to partner with the Lagos State Government in the training of accountants and other members of staff in allied profession in the state civil service.

According to Okwuadigbo, the institute will collaborate with Lagos State in organizing trainings for accountants in the state civil service and other staff allied functions.

He urged the the state government to sponsor ICAN members in the state’s civil service to the Mandatory Continuing Professional Education for all members.

“The Institute frowns at the quackery being experienced in the profession, thereby calling on all and sundry in the fight against charlatans.

“ICAN, as a strong supporter of government in the fight against corruption, launched a N50 million whistle blower’s fund to protect and compensate members in both public or private practices.

“We will continue to protect anyone who may be victimized for reporting any form of financial misdemeanor in their organisations,” he said.

The ICAN boss urged the administration to consider and approve special allowances for its members in the state civil service and provide regular exposures to both local and international trainings and journals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Accountant General/Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Mrs Abimbola Umoru and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Rabiu Olowo. (NAN)