By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and many traditional rulers in the state yesterday, praised the performances of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu (rtd), as the Commissioner of Police (CP).

Sanwo-Olu and others gave the commendation during the Farewell/Pulling-Out Parade in honour of AIG Hakeem Odumosu, who is the former CP of the state, held at the Police College, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said that the announcement of Odumosu as CP of Lagos on November 14, 2019, came with lots of high expectations for his job.

”His appointment at that time welcomed very high expectation, that his arrival will bring the much needed succour that a lot of Lagosians are crying for, because of all of the various security challenges in the state then.

”Their expectation was certainly not unfounded, based on his very deep knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the state, his very deep knowledge of all the security architecture in the state.

”Tango One, as we all used to call him then, came with a wealth of experience and was evidence when he introduced several innovative approaches to the schedule and duties of his men in the command.

”Of course, those approaches led to better improved security of life and property.

”Who could forget ‘Tango One’, who could forget what he stood for? Tango One came, he saw and he conquered.

”I am indeed, happy to stand as your governor to say that you have served your state, you have served the citizens of Lagos State, you have served the Lagos State Command, you have served the Nigeria Police Force, you have served them with everything you have, ‘Tango One’, thank you very, very much,” the governor said.

He said the the promotion of Odumosu to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Federal Operations, Abuja, was well deserved, owing to his outstanding performances in the Police Force generally.

Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi and Oni Iru of Iruland Oba Gbolahan Lawal also showered encomium on the retired police boss for his good work while in service.

Oba Lawal said that Odumosu was a 24-hour Police officer, who served Lagos State and Nigeria meritoriously. Lawal said that during crisis in Lagos State, AIG Odumosu (rtd) exhibited bravery and gallantry, the way he handled the situation, therefore, prayed that God be with him as he retired.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), coordinating the South-West Zone, Johnson Kokumo, congratulated Odumosu for meritorious service to the fatherland.

”He has been able to do this without blemish. He did his best to contribute to the tranquility of the country. Hakeem Odumosu is known for diligence, he is not involved in commercialising Police service,” Baba said.

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Alh. Musiliu Smith said that Odumosu was diligent at work and offered his service with integrity, hence, urging officers in service to emulate him.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs Olabisi Jaji, the immediate elder sister of Odumosu, thanked the state government for the opportunity given to his brother to serve.

Jaji prayed that God would give the state and the country gallant officers to serve and defend the nation.

Responding, Odumosu said that his decision to join the Police Force was informed by the desire to serve fatherland and to contribute in his little way to humanity through policing.

He said that he never joined the Nigeria Police Force neither out of frustration, nor joblessness, since he had a promising teaching career.

Odumosu urged the serving officers to exhibit discipline and be professional at all times, so as to win the trust and the confidence of the people.