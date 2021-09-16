By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated a 12-man State Road Safety Advisory Council (SRSAC).

He described the move as a ‘demonstration of our administration’s commitment to ensuring safety on our roads, through the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy II, which encapsulates the key strategic elements that will provide direction for the 2019 – 2023 plan period.”

The governor noted that the strategies would ensure the roads infrastructure complies with global standard for safety, capacity improvement of relevant agencies, including Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), and the State Fire Service.

He said: “The primary responsibility of this council, which comprises principal road safety stakeholders, is to drive the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) in the state. Other key responsibilities include setting up state road safety strategy target(s) in line with the NRSS; ensure co-ordination between states and local government in achieving road safety targets, and drive the implementation of the NRSS, among others.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.