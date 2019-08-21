Moshood Adebayo and Chinelo Obogo.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated a 35-member cabinet, charging them to accelerate the growth and development of the state started by the former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and built upon by successive administrations.

Among the cabinet members were the former editor of The Nations newspaper, Gbenga Omotosho, the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello and Olatunbosun Alake, son of the former commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Twenty-two of the new cabinet members took oath of office as commissioners, while the remaining 13, including Alake, were special advisers.

The event, which held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, took place amid tight security, with many guests and journalists being denied access to the venue.

Omotoso was assigned the commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Bello takes over as commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Alake as special adviser, Technology and Innovation, while the Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, Joe Igbokwe, is special adviser, Drainage Services and Water Resources.

Other members of the cabinet, were Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Commissioner for Finance; Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education; Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health; Dr. Idris Salako, Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development; Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The immediate past commissioner in the ministry of Housing, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, was made Commissioner for Agriculture; while Moruf Abdul-Fatai, became the new commissioner for Housing, Lere Odusote, Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources; and Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Commissioner for Transportation.

Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), was assigned the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner for Science and Technology; Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension; Aramide Adeyoye, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure; Mr. Segun Dawodu, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development; Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Commissioner for Home Affairs; Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs.

Mrs. Lola Akande, became Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu, Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture, with Mr. Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget.

While congratulating the appointees, the governor, who described their appointments as well deserved, added that their appointments were based on their capacities and track records of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism.

“Today, you are inducted into a singular administration, unique in its diversity – both of heritage and of creed – made up of technical and politically skilled men and women who understand the challenges of our state, grasp the grand vision of this new administration, and are sensitive to the yearnings of our people, the citizens of Lagos State whom we must ultimately serve,” he said.

He also appreciated the legislative arm for presiding over a swift and decisive screening and confirmation process.

“Our ultimate goal would be to ensure that Lagos State remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in; this is not just our goal, it is what the people expect from us and we cannot afford to disappoint them,” the governor said.

He also assured the people that his administration will build upon the foundations laid by past administrations past and erect its six pillars of state development, encapsulated in the acronym ‘T.H.E.M.E.S’.

“These pillars form the backbone of this administration’s grand objective and represent the framework that ensures our efforts and allocation of resources are solely devoted to building a Lagos we can be proud to call home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lagos House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed Justice Kazeem Alogba as the chief judge of the state.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said Justice Alogba has proven to be capable of occupying the office having served as the acting chief judge of the state for some months and that appearing for confirmation is mere formality.

The House subsequently confirmed Alogba as the chief judge through a voice vote supervised by the speaker.

Alogba, who was born in 1960, attended Holy Trinity Primary School and spent four years in the school before proceeding to Ikorodu High School.

He attended the University of Lagos, where he studied law and graduated in 1981. He started working at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1982 before he left for private practice before joining the service of the Lagos State Government as a judge.