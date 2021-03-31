By Gabriel Dike

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu may have rejected the second recommendation of the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) in the appointment of the school’s 9th substantive Vice Chancellor (CV).

It would be the second time Sanwo-Olu, who is visitor to the university, would cancel the selection process for the appointment of its VC.

The governor had on January 8 annulled the first selection process because of numerous petitions on irregularities and non-compliance with extant law before and during the interview process.

Yesterday, rather than give his nod to the recommendation of the governing council on the selection of a new VC, the governor inaugurated a six-man special visitation panel to investigate allegations against the governing council and crisis surrounding the appointment of a new VC.

The panel headed by former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, has been mandated to unravel the causes of the impasse in the selection process and procedure for the appointment of VC,review of the deluge of petitions and if the extant laws and relevant guidelines were followed in the selection process.

The governor while constituting the visitation panel said LASU would be run by acting VC, Prof. Oyedamola Oke and that the special visitation panel would determine the fate of the governing council.