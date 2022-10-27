By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated fire-fighting equipment, including 62 trucks and support vehicles for the Lagos State Fire Service.

The governor also witnessed the passing out of 435 fire-fighters employed by the government.

He called on the people to take ownership of the equipment by taking care and guarding them from hoodlums.

The governor also urged the people to make use of the emergency response numbers only when necessary, reiterating that the government is committed to improving its emergency management response system.

Sanwo-Olu also urged the fire-fighters to document every exercise they embark on as they take total responsibility to achieve the Lagos of their dreams.