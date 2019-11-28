The Lagos State Government is on the trail of about 60,000 people, who tested positive to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) but did not go back for treatment. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) to find the individuals for immediate antiretroviral therapy.

The Governor gave the charge on Wednesday at the inauguration of the State’s HIV Consortium Group held at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island. The event also featured the formal dissemination of disaggregated Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

Sanwo-Olu said the wanted HIV victims were diagnosed of the virus but they were not captured in the State’s HIV Response Database. He said the search for the individuals was to enable the State administer adequate antiretroviral treatment on them and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Governor said one of the key healthcare goals of his administration is to reduce the number of new HIV infections and help victims manage the trauma in line with best practice. He disclosed that his Government, since inception, had sustained deployment of resources to fight Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) through LSACA, leveraging a multi-sectoral approach to achieve prevention and control.

He said: “Lagos State Government and its partners have worked and sacrificed resources to achieve the level of awareness that have significantly changed the behaviour of our people. This is evidenced by the reduction in the prevalence rate which currently stands at 1.4 per cent.

“Although, the current prevalence rate shows a reduction, it is still a source of concern when we consider the actual number of people within the bracket.