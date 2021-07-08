By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday inaugurated the new chairman and members of the Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council.

The governor also inaugurated the board of trustees of the JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and also sworn in Biliaminu Olatunji Agunbiade as the new Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The Lagos governor urged all the appointees to see their appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation and adhered to the laws and principles guiding their operations.

The state university’s governing council was recently dissolved based on the recommendation of a special panel constituted by the governor, to look into their activities regarding the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the institution.

The new governing council will now be chaired by David Sunmoni, while the following will serve as members: Tolagbe Taiwo, Moronke Williams, Tolani Sule, Doctor Hakeem Adetugbobo, Anuoluwapo Oladele Eso, Adebayo Akinsanya, Foluke AbdulRazaq, Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Adekunle Soname, Karl Tokun Toriola, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Professor Adedamola Oke (Acting Vice Chancellor LASU, Emmanuel Fanu (Acting Registrar LASU) .

Governor Sanwo-Olu while inaugurating the governing council, said the inauguration was in line with the recommendations of the special panel and laws guiding the university, he called on the council members to apply their wealth of experience to accomplish their duties and service.

In his vote of assurance, LASU’s Chairman of the Governing Council expressed their deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve, saying they would tirelessly work to take the university to the next level.

In his message, while inaugurating the board of trustees of JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Governor Sanwo-Olu who is the chairman of the board, on behalf of other members promised that they would do everything to make the centre become a reference point of Yoruba art and culture.

He said the board would have a robust engagement with stakeholders in the tourism and entertainment sector, which included working with the British and National Museums and relevant authorities to make the centre a local and international tourist destination.

Other board members include Sherifat Folashade Jaji (Vice Chairman), Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi (Secretary), Olubunmi Osiewu (Treasurer), Polly Alakija, Chief Euzebio Jide Damazio and Abdul Rafiu Adewale.

