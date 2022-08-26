Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday, urged individuals, philanthropists and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to continue to support his administration by complementing the various development programmes.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the inauguration of a new 12-room block at the Ikorodu Primary Health Centre at Ita-Elewa area of the local government area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the block was donated by a philanthropist, Alhaja Modupe Sanni, while an ambulance was donated by Alhaja Abiola Shobowale.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Assistant on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Bolaji Robert, expressed delight at the inauguration of the new facility and ambulance.

He commended Sanni for her donation, to mark her 60th birthday celebration.

“We are indeed very happy to have you as one of our donor families and well-meaning Lagosians advancing the medical sector in Lagos State, having realised that government alone can not provide all the social amenities for the citizenry.

“It is, therefore, commendable that you chose to follow a worthy path of saving life through philanthropy,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the health centre would significantly increase the capacity of public health care system in the community to respond to emergencies.

The governor said it would facilitate efficient medical service to people, particularly pregnant mothers and children, who are most vulnerable at the grassroots.

According to him, the ambulance will also go a long way in enhancing delivery at the grassroots by facilitating referral service from the centre, thereby reducing maternal and infant mortality.

He said his administration had continued provide unhindered access to health care delivery without financial constraints to the residents.

Sanwo-Olu promised to begin the construction of the second phase of Ijede Road to alleviate sufferings of people in the area.

Also speaking, Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, commended the governor, over the inauguration.

He also thanked the donor for the edifice and her contribution toward development of Ikorodu community.

Adesina advised the nurses to make good use of the structure and promised to ensure proper maintenance.

“I am one of the happiest persons today to have received this kind of edifice as a donation from a philanthropist to mark her 60th birthday.

“This is not the first time she has contributed to the development of our community as one of our illustrious daughters.

“I want to appreciate her for donating this to us and I urge other well-meaning indigenes to emulate this and continue to support us at all levels because government alone can not do it all.

“I commend the governor for acknowledging the invitation at a very short notice despite his very busy schedule,” he said.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, also commended the donor and prayed for advancement in her future endeavours

Also, Mr Olawale Sobur, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly (Mushin Constituency 1) called on indigenes from home and abroad to emulate such generousity.

He urged them to do this for the development of Ikorodu and the entire state.

Sanni, the donor, said she gave birth to all her children at the healthcare centre.

She said that the building was in fulfillment of the promise made to her last born delivered there.

The philanthropist urged the health workers to maintain the facility to serve the community for a long time.(NAN)