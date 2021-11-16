By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a ten-member Visitation Panel for the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The panel members took their oath of office at a ceremony held at the Lagos House Marina.

The visitation panel – chaired by Professor Rahman Bello, with Mrs Yemisi Omoloye as secretary – is expected to identify challenges in the state-owned university in the last twelve years and proffer solutions to them.

The inauguration of the visitation panel was part of the recommendations of the Professor Bamitale Omole Special Panel earlier constituted by the state government earlier this year, to look into the issues surrounding the appointment of the ninth Vice Chancellor for the University.

In his Keynote Address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the members of the panel to see their appointment as a call to duty and to make significant contributions towards the growth of LASU.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the Terms of Reference of the Visitation Panel to include

the evaluation of the financial status of the Institution since 2009, check the quality of staff welfare and security challenges in the institution and consider any other factor that will make the university fulfil its objectives.

In a vote of assurance, the chairman of the panel, Prof Bello, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, assuring that members of the panel will put in their best and wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duty.

Other members of the panel include Prof Dipo Kolawole, Prof Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, Prof Joseph Ajenka, Mr Ayorinde Ogunruku, Mr Ibrahim Aponmade, Mr Akinwale Ayodeji, Mr Paul Kalejaiye, and Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN.

