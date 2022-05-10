From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone the presidential ticket of the party to the Southern part of the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms to recontest his position in Lagos, he hinged his choice of Southern ticket on equity and fairness.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reacting formally to the aspirants from the North purchasing presidential forms, he said: “Southern presidency still stands despite aspirants from North. I think we believe so and I think that is what is fair, that is what is just. But it is really about Nigeria.

“There are aspirations everywhere and there are so many qualified people but for equity and fairness we have in our country, I think it is just morally fair that it goes to that part and South-west is top-notch in that. We believe that our positions from those meetings are still very valid and everybody must consider,” he said.

He also spoke on South-west contestants failing to agree on a consenus candidate, explaining: “That is unfair for you to say we did not arrive at a consensus. You should have asked what was the objective? Did we achieve the objective of that meeting? The answer is yes. We needed to have ourselves in the room, lock up ourselves and have frank conversation which was exactly what we did.

“Are we going to have further conversation with the leadership? Yes, I believe so. So, we are not fade up, we were sincere with ourselves and we hope that in future engagement all the aspirations we have in our region will come to pass,” he noted.

On what is giving him the confidence that you will win his re-election, he said: “In terms of confidence, first is to thank Almighty God even for sparing our lives. We give everything to God. So, the first is for us to pray and to hope that we will see and live till next year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“If Almighty just spares our lives till that time that is the first thing. The second thing is now to ask ourselves what are the qualities of leadership that can compel you to what you are aspiring for.

“We have done almost three years in the office and it’s been three years of monumental changes that we have in the state and by the way we still have another year to complete that first four years tenure. So, our confidence is premised on the fact that we have received tremendous support from the citizens of Lagos and we have been opportune to put in place a robust economy agenda that has propelled all of the various interventions we have in Lagos.

“In fact, if I start rolling them here we will be here till tomorrow, but in all phases of life, we have touched our citizens; in transportation, in education, in health, in housing, in good governance, in provision of basic amenities but more importantly, in security for our people.

“You know what we have, a nation, but Lagos continue to remain in our view, the safest city. And we have grown the city from what it used to be three to four years ago before we took over.

“Now it receive the highest foreign direct investments because the environment is safe and secured. We have provided the platform for the organised private sector to thrive.

“Mind you, Lagos, also during this period was the epicenter for COVID-19 for about a year and a half we were slowed down but did not slow down economy. It gives us the opportunity to redouble our efforts in all the areas that we have talked about.

“In fact COVID-19 propelled us to even have better health facilities as we speak today. It is on point people have seen our sincerity and real dividends of democracy in all facets of life. We are appreciative of these three years but they have given us the confidence for us to seek second term,” he noted.