Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lamented housing deficit in the state, assuring that his administration is doing everything humanly possible to address the situation.

He spoke when he unveiled the 492 Igando Housing Estate named after first civilian governor of the state, Lateef Jakande, yesterday.

While noting that the challenge of housing deficit in Lagos State is real, he added that in order to achieve the vision of building a 21st century economy, there is need to explore innovative ways.

This, he said, include public, private partnership that will fast tract bridging of the housing deficit in the state.

“There is a compelling need for us to develop and adopt a housing delivery model and strategy that take into account our population and limited land space.

“One of the key strategies we will embrace is the global housing policy in which people can become homeowners over time, by tying their ability to acquire houses to their income which is a financing system that is convenient and reasonable. This policy, alongside outright purchase of houses built by government, will support a sustainable system in which homes can be consistently made available to a larger number of people.

“We want Lagosians to be assured that in the delivery of these houses, we shall be consistent. We shall embrace rigorous planning and financial discipline in ensuring that ongoing housing projects located in various parts of the state are delivered on schedule,” he said.