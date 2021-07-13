By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has commended the Arewa House Library for retaining its relevance as a Centre for documentation and research in history and contemporary issues in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated on Tueday at the commissioning of the upgraded Arewa House Library funded by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the commissioning in Kaduna, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that for several years, the Arewa House Library has served and fulfilled the purpose of its establishment by sustaining its enviable status as a reliable centre for documentation and research in history and contemporary challenges.

The governor added that it is heartwarming to note that the centre has not only provided documentation of the history and culture of the people, it has also provided abundant documented materials and resources relating to contemporary studies on policy, peace and leadership. This, he said, has no doubt served as a rich reference point and source for scholars in writing papers and presenting seminars that have been locally and internationally recognized.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for seeing the need to upgrade the Arewa House Library and pledging to commit his private funds and resources towards the upgrading during the Arewa House 11th Memorial Annual Lecture.

“I am glad that a centre such as this exists in Northern Nigeria and in Nigeria at large to document historical occurrences that both we in this present time and even the future generations can learn from to either avoid repeating certain mistakes or to provide us with the knowledge to act better in future,” the governor said.

While expressing optimism that with the upgrade of the Arewa House Library, the centre is now well placed to meet the need of 21st-century researchers and challenges facing documentation in this modern time, Sanwo-Olu expressed hope that the library will continue to retain its relevance as the first stop for cultural and historical documentation in Northern Nigeria.

He further commended the Director-General, Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, Management and Staff of the Arewa House Library for how well they have all been holding the forth in preserving the history and culture of the country through the preservation of research and historical documentation.