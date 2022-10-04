By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the efforts of the Southern Governor’s Wives Forum (SGWF) in tackling the menace of sexual and gender-based violence and drug abuse, saying his administration would continue to support their projects.

Governor Sanwo-Olu

stated this when SGWF, led by its President, Wife of Osun State Governor, Kafayat Oyetola paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos State House, Ikeja.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, his administration has taken proactive steps to establish an agency to handle, sexual and gender-based violence cases in the state.

SGWF in her address, called for collaboration between the Lagos Stateand the group to steps up advocacy on drug abuse.

Oyetola on behalf of the Nigeria Governor’s Wives Forum, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his giant strides in the state, as well as his support and that of other state governors during their sensitisation programmes on issues relating to sexual and gender-based violence.

Members of the group that were present including from, Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Enugu and Delta states