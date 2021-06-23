By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has enhanced the capacity of Lagos Ferry Services for efficient service delivery with the inauguration of seven high capacity boats and cowry cards.

The governor, at the launch at Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Boat Jetty in Ikoyi, yesterday, also pledged his administration’s commitment to reducing gridlock on Lagos roads by boosting the confidence of Lagosians to use water transportation as alternate.

He said his administration would prioritise safety on waterways by ensuring total compliance with safety protocols and regulations by boat operators.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, urged the people to embrace water transportation saying “people have nothing to fear when they board our ferries it remains the fastest, most reliable and safest means of transportation within the state.”

He said the seven boats were built locally and that their procurement was in fulfilment of the promise to double the number of boats in the LAGFERRY fleet within the shortest time, and increase its capacity to daily transport more Lagosians to reduce traffic congestion on our roads.

“We are also launching the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless payment scheme for our multimodal transportation system, which I am happy to note, is gradually taking shape as we have begun the integration of our rail lines, bus terminals and waterways. We are already witnessing positive outcomes from our investment in the safety and viability of our waterways as a safe alternative to road transportation.

“In the last one year, LAGFERRY has moved over 500,000 passengers across our waterways, including the Super Eagles, who were successfully ferried to and from Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifying match. In addition to commuting people, it is heartwarming to know that LAGFERRY promotes tourism and commerce by providing logistics solutions to business owners who move their trucks and cargoes through the waterways within Apapa and through regular charter services.

Sanwo-Olu also urged the private sector to invest in water transportation, saying the economic potential is limitless.

“I assure you that we will continue to support private sector participation in water transportation by putting in place the most appropriate regulatory framework for high returns on investment.”

The governor said the state was building and rehabilitating 15 jetties and dredging the waterways to open up more jetties for public use.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise absolute safety on our waterways by ensuring total compliance with safety protocols and

regulations including regular use of life jackets by both operators and passengers, conducting seaworthiness inspections bi-annually, and removing wrecks from navigable channels. We will not relent in doing our best for Lagosians and making their daily commute safe and less stressful. We have concluded plans to boost our water transportation safety measures and protocols with the deployment and installation of technological devices for improved navigation, the development of nautical charts and the purchase of state-of-the-art patrol boats and safety equipment to upgrade LASWA’s SAR unit.”

Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, said the seven new boats brings the total number of boats to 20 running concurrent commercial operations.

“We boast of an impressive safety record as we can proudly tell you that we have never recorded any accident since the agency started commercial operations on February 6, 2020.”