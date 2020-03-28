Lagos State Government, on Friday, opened 50 neighbourhood food markets across the state to serve as makeshift groceries for residents to buy food items, as confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) increases the chance of possible stringent measures.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a briefing on Friday, disclosed that the initiative was necessary, hinting that the state government may take “tougher decisions” if the confirmed cases of coronavirus surpass the threshold set by the government.

Sanwo-Olu said that there had been a “strange trend” recorded by the state in its response to the viral epidemic, hinting that some of the new infections showed Lagos was on the verge of entering community transmission phase of the disease.

The establishment of the neighbourhood food markets was a follow-up to the creation of 10 food banks strategically positioned across the state, which is targeted at feeding over 200,000 vulnerable households that earn daily wage to feed.

He said: “We have started to see a trend that suggests we may be entering the phase of community transmission of the disease. I’m response to this, we are formally launching our Neighborhood Markets scheme. We have 50 large public-school premises across the state that can accommodate temporary open markets where we will have essential food items and household items available for sale at affordable rates.