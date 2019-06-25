Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will next month deliver the keynote address at the PanAfrican Capital Holdings (PAC Holdings) Forum on green finance and the environment. As part of its contributions to the global sustainability goal of a greener climate, PAC Holdings, a proprietary investment company, is organising the green finance and environment forum to further deepen the discourse and proffer more sustainable solutions to address the environmental challenges, while considering the financial benefits.

The theme of the forum, The Earth, Our business, Our Future, is expected to drive thoughts around strategic policies at both the state and corporate levels. It is expected to bring together captains of industry, business executives and government officials who are keen on environmental sustainability.

Other speakers expected at the event are Professor Benedict Oramah, the President / Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank; Chris Oshiafi, CEO, PanAfrican Capital Holdings; Richard Abel, Managing Director, UK Climate Investments and Prof. Margaret Okorodudu-Fubara, Professor of Environmental Law, OAU, Ile-Ife. Also expected are Engr. Antonio Ayodele, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); Mary Uduk, acting Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), among others.

Recent reports on biodiversity in Nigeria and indeed other countries across Africa exposed the vulnerability of the countries in this regard.

According to the “Nigeria: 5th National Biodiversity Report”, more than 65 per cent of Nigerians live off nature through farming, fisheries, logging and manufacturing. The report also indicated that 70-80 per cent of Nigeria’s original forests have disappeared through logging, agriculture, city expansion, expansion of roads and building of industry. These activities have impacted negatively on plants, animals and humans. With the expected consequences of climate change, these losses are expected to increase if not checked.