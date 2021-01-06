Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde have been honoured by the Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (UK Chapter) in its 2020 awards to distinguished personalities of the year.

While Sanwo-Olu was awarded the Governor of the Year for his outstanding performance during lockdown, Makinde got the 2020 All Round Personality of the Year award.

The awards categories include recognition for individual contributions to law, industry, entrepreneurship, leadership, human rights activism, culture, church growth, philantrophy and healthcare.

Honoured along with the governors were the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Chief Ladi Adebutu, a silk, Ebun Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), a journalist and civil rights activist, Mr. Richard Akinnola, as well as Rev. Temitayo Ogunmefun and 29 others who distinguished themselves in their chosen careers or human endeavour.

Others are Olutoyin Adeyinka Eweje, Barr. Oludare Adegoke Akande, Mrs. Janet Ogunwale Faremi, Ms Olabisi Atanda, Mr. Dare Lasisi, Mr. Samson Akinola and Mr. Matt Duncan, a white American honoured for projecting the Yoruba culture.

The other recipients are Mr. Olufemi Somotun, Mr. Garbadeen Olabode, Ms Ganiat Idowu Abimbola Abiodun (Linda Togo) of Fit Addict, Germany,Ms Omobola Jomog Oguntayo, Ms Yemi Adeyemo, Mrs. Bukola Ajala, Mr Abiodun Paseda who runs an international NGO for physically challenged people and Councillor Yemi Adenuga, a former OAP in Nigeria who is now a councilor in Ireland, among others.

A statement by Olufemi Ogunjimi, Mr. Muyiwa Onabanjo and Wasiu Adedoyin, said the idea was mooted to recognise outstanding Yoruba personalities in all spheres of life and encourage others to work hard and reach the pinnacle of their careers.