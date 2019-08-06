Shina Ogunbiyi and Chinelo Obogo

Traditional rulers of Awori extraction in Lagos State have expressed displeasure over the non-inclusion of more Awori in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner nominees list.

They said this during their monthly meeting held at the Igando-Ikotun Local government secretariat in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers who were present, Oba Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran, said the royal fathers were displeased that despite the continuous support of the Awori for the ruling party in Lagos, they have been marginalised and excluded from the nominees’ list which Governor Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“In Lagos, the Awori occupy 17 of the 20 local governments and 26 of the 37 local council development areas as well as the three senatorial districts and the entire Awori turned out to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The records are there to show and we prayed that God leads him in the right direction.

“Recall that on July 14, 2019, Sanwo-Olu transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the state Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to note categorically that out of the nominees, only one or two Awori indigenes were included in the list.

“We use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State government that the Awori are not happy with the way we are being marginalised in this state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state. Sadly enough, we have not been accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state.

“We are hereby looking forward to seeing the appointment of another set of Awori indigenes who are young, vibrant and qualified. As we know, we have many of them who are professionals, technocrats and politicians who worked for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. We deserve more than we are getting and we are all waiting and hoping that justice will be done in the second batch of nominees that would soon be forwarded to the Assembly,” Oba Akinloye said.

Some of the royal fathers who were present on the occasion were Oba Adeyemi of Amuwo Odofin, Oba Gbajabiu Lasisi of Ikotun, Oba Hakeem Eweobaja of Aguda, Oba Abideen Durosinmi, the Osolu of Irewe, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka of Isolo and Oba Wahab Balogun of Isheri.