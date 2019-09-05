Moshood Adebayo

Indications emerged yesterday that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu may reintroduce the monthly environmental sanitation in the state.

The cancellation of the exercise about three years ago, by former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, followed the resolution by his administration hinged on the need to meet the economic challenges of the state by allowing people resume for work early on all saturdays.

But during a meeting with stakeholders, Sanwo-Olu through the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, informed that the government was working on a law to permit the reintroduction of the monthly sanitation.

Bello, who met with Association of Commodity Market Women and Men led by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Mrs Folasade Tinubu-Ojo., lamented that the invalidation of the exercise by a court sometimes ago was a temporary setback which will be reversed very soon. He added that the meeting was convened to seek the buy-in of market leaders, women and men on the government’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of waste.