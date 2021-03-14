By Gboyega Akosile

Friday, March 5, 2021 will remain a memorable day to the entire people of Lagos State, especially residents of Agege and its environs. It was a day the long-sought relief from choking vehicular gridlocks around Agege-Abule Egba axis came to an end following the commissioning of the Pen Cinema Bridge and five arterial road networks by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The completion and inauguration of Pen Cinema Bridge is in fulfilment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s campaign promise to Lagosians in line with the six-pillars of development; Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Entertainment and Tourism; Security and Governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated leadership and commitment to good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy thereby putting smiles on the faces of millions of Lagosians since he assumed office on May 29, 2019. One of the critical areas the Sanwo-Olu administration has met the yearnings and aspirations of Lagosians is Traffic Management and Transportation with rehabilitation and construction of roads. This feat has vehicular mobility and increased economic growth.

Many strategic roads within Lagos have already been fixed while some areas in the State such as the GRA, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ijedodo, Badagry have become project sites due to various ongoing road constructions in different locations.

These projects may have changed the tune of music for some Lagosians who hitherto criticised the governor for slow performance.

The issues of bad roads and gridlocks have been aggressively addressed in strategic areas to ease movement across the State. For Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to deliver on the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. developmental agenda, it engaged the services of eight multi-national construction companies to carry out massive works on critical highways across the State. In addition to the efforts of the multi-national companies, extensive palliative and maintenance works were carried out by Lagos State Public Works Corporation in different parts of the State while the State government also engaged Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership arrangement to ease traffic considerably in some parts of the State.

Also in a bid to strengthen the drive for a multimodal transport system in the State, the government invested in the State-owned Lagferry services, which has moved over five hundred thousand passengers since the Sanwo-Olu administration began.

Government also launched UberBoat water transportation service. The business; a partnership between the global ride-hailing company and Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has begun to explore the State’s abundant waterways and reduce the pressure on roads. The State Government is also working toward the actualisation of a rail transportation system in the state as well as construction of the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge in the State before the end of the tenure of the incumbent administration in 2023.

Without any iota of doubt, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in less than two years in office has shown a deep sense of responsibility and commitment towards the delivery of strategic link roads and bridges in line with the State Strategic Transportation Master Plan (STMP) and T.H.E.M.E.S. developmental agenda while ensuring that no division in the State is left behind.

This has been demonstrated in the last one year with the commissioning of several road projects such as the 31 network of roads in Ojokoro; Aradagun-Imeke-Iworo-Ajido-Epeme Road with Bridge in Badagry; Fadipe, Salami, Eyiowuawi and Odubanjo Streets in Shomolu; Alhaji Akinwunmi Street in Mushin; (Oniru Network of Roads Traffic Circulation Project in Eti Osa; Jide Oki/Ade Odederin, Moshood Olugbani Streets in Iru Victoria LCDA, among others.

Few weeks ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu also commissioned Makinde, Suberu Oje, Adekoya Streets and Old Otta Road with Bridge in Alimosho. The new addition to the infrastructural revolution in the transportation sector by Governor Sanwo-Olu was the commissioning of the dual carriageway flyover at Pen Cinema in Agege.

Last Friday, commissioning of the Pen Cinema Bridge and five arterial road networks in the Agege area was a fulfilment of another campaign promise made by Sanwo-Olu to residents. It showed his administration’s determination to traffic management and transportation, which is the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda.

The construction of the 1.4-kilometre long flyover was part of the recommendation at the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) under former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration, as a strategic intervention to achieving significant traffic improvement in the densely populated area. The last administration created the right-of-way and set up the structural beams; Governor Sanwo-Olu substantially completed civil works on the bridge to end years of pains commuters go through in the area.

The Pen Cinema flyover bridge is designed to convey traffic from Oba-Ogunji Road into Old Abeokuta towards Abule Egba through the ramp across Railway Corridor. This ramp will greatly enhance vehicular movement towards Abule Egba, Fagba and its environs just as it would reduce incessant traffic gridlocks being experienced over the years in the area.

The entire project consists of a dual carriageway, with a bridge component of two lanes with 3.65 cm width in either direction. The road component consists of service lanes on either side of the bridge with median, kerbs and walkways that are complete with signalised traffic system. There are junction improvements with LED streetlight features.

It also consists of dualization, expansion, construction and rehabilitation of five networks of roads and junctions with turning radius improvement. The five adjoining roads commissioned with the Pen Cinema Bridge are Iju Road, Oba Ogunji Road, Agunbiade Road, Oke Koto Intersection and Iyana Ipaja link road.

It also has provision of a new drainage system; re-routing some roads and traffic signalisation are some of the innovative solutions that were carefully designed to ease the daily gridlock being experienced by commuters in this area.

Knowing the importance of the infrastructure being handed over to them, tumultuous crowd of joyous residents joined Governor Sanwo-Olu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, members of the State’s cabinet, federal and state lawmakers, among others in handing over the Pen Cinema Bridge for public use.

Speaking during the commissioning, Governor Sanwo-Olu who said the commissioning of the bridge coincided with his 648 days in office, described the delivery of the project as a “landmark progress” in the State Government’s drive towards eliminating bottlenecks causing suffocating gridlocks and relieving residents of stress associated with commuting on roads.

“I am delighted to stand before Lagosians today to celebrate the delivery of this landmark project, which again, reflects our administration’s belief in the principle of continuity in governance and demonstrates our commitment to the urgency of infrastructure development and the welfare of our people. The completion of this flyover and five networks of roads sends a strong message about our determination to accelerate our futuristic vision for a world class transportation system complemented by a good network of roads for social and economic transformation.

“In order to address the challenge of huge traffic burden, the immediate past administration initiated and commenced the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete of 1.4km dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works across the Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection. As of May 2019 when this administration was inaugurated, this project was at about 20 per cent progress. With the delivery of this bridge, which is complemented with traffic signalisation and drainage channels, we have resolved the perennial traffic arising from huge human and vehicular movement from Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection towards Abule Egba, Fagba, Oke Koto and Iyana Ipaja,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said since road transportation remained crucial to economic growth and physical development, he believed the project would inject more life into socio-economic activities of people living and doing business in the area.

He said: “A key outcome from the strategic execution of this magnificent Pen Cinema Flyover project is that our administration has again demonstrated the priority it accords to the wellbeing of our people. It is a true test of our commitment to the Greater Lagos vision and a reflection of the achievability of our audacious socio-economic goals. In the course of implementing this project, we created jobs for about 380 people including engineers, supervisors, artisans and others- a clear indicator of the nexus between infrastructure development and employment generation.”

Unveiling the 1.4kilometers bridge, Asiwaju Tinubu, who described Sanwo-Olu as “a brilliant captain”, praised the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for putting the state on the path to progress.

He expressed confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, noting that the Governor had stabilised and brought Lagos back on a focused journey, despite economic turbulence occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath of the EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums, which led to coordinated destruction of the State’s assets.

The APC National Leader, who described the Pen Cinema Bridge project as a “needed catalyst” for the resuscitation of economic activities on Agege axis, said the current administration is a team of “great performers and doers”, who are capable of building Lagos back to progress.

Tinubu while appreciating the collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms in Lagos State commended the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for delivering a landmark project and the leadership of the Lagos House of Assembly for approving the budget for the construction of the bridge.

He said: “This is a commendable achievement by Sanwo-Olu, who has further brought Lagos on the path of progress, given the economic resuscitation this infrastructure will bring on this axis and entire Lagos. May you continue to think and perform to demonstrate excellent results as you have done today.

“We thank this administration for not letting us down, we thank you for being who you are and who we think you are even before the election. Ever since Babajide Sanwo-Olu became the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it right for the progress and development of the state. Those of you at the cabinet have developed an equal determination to develop and rebuild for the people of Lagos State.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said the axis on which the flyover is sited is one of the busiest in vehicular activities in Lagos, saying the bridge would bring back convenience to millions of residents commuting in the area.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who represents Agege in the Assembly, described Governor Sanwo-Olu as “a proactive, wonderful performer”, who always accomplishes any projects he promises, adding that the Pen Cinema Bridge shows the level of collaboration between the House of Assembly and the executive.

With the completion and delivery of the Pen Cinema flyover, it is expected that Lagosians would have a great lease of life considering the amount of improvement the project has brought to the area.

• Akosile is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu