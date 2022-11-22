By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday met with the beneficiaries “Eko Inspire Me”

project at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The project which is supported by the state government, is an initiative of Nigeria’s foremost female talking drummer, Aralola Olamuyiwa, commonly known by her stage name, Ara, to check uprising of street urchins, drug addicts, and illiterates, on the streets of Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the celebrity drummer, said that the initiative was borne out of her experience with some hoodlums over 10 years ago.

While narrating the experience that changed her mentality about the street urchins, Ara, who was emotional, said she and her crew are set to make life better for over 2,000 area boys and girls in the next 10 years.

“Eko Inspire Me was conceived in my heart about 10 years ago due to a personal experience I had with some area boys in Oshodi.

“During my conversation with them, I realised that these guys want something out of life.

“I asked them a series of questions, including if the police do not arrest them.

“They replied that the police will get tired because they pick them up several times and bring them back, but by the time they return, they are worse than when they took them”, she.